Azerbaijan exports over 10 million tons of oil - energy minister

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 13. Oil production (including condensate) in Azerbaijan amounted to 12.7 million tons, and exports - 10.6 million tons from January through May 2023, Azerbaijani Energy Minister Parviz Shahbazov said on Twitter, Trend reports.

According to Shahbazov, the country exported over half (10.3 billion cubic meters) of natural gas to foreign markets.

From January through May this year, gas production in Azerbaijan increased by three percent, to 20.2 billion cubic meters (bcm), he noted.

Azerbaijan exported 26.3 million tons of oil in 2022. During the reporting period, oil production amounted to 32.6 million tons, and gas production increased by 6.5 percent compared to the same period in 2021.

In addition, 22.3 bcm of gas were exported, which is 47.7 percent of the total volume (46.7 bcm) of gas production.