Auctions for non-exempted capacity of Interconnector Greece-Bulgaria announced

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 14. Annual auctions for non-exempted capacity of the Interconnector Greece-Bulgaria (IGB) have been announced, ICGB, the pipeline operator, told Trend.

Reportedly, the annual auctions for capacity allocation will be held on July 3rd, as indicated on the ENTSOG calendar.

The PRISMA booking platform will host the auction for available non-exempted capacity at the interconnection points (IPs) in Komotini, Greece, involving the transmission system operators TAP and DESFA. The auction will provide an opportunity for market-based allocation of competing capacities in these cases.

Similarly, the available non-exempted capacity at the IP in Stara Zagora, Bulgaria, with the transmission system operator Bulgartransgaz, will be offered through the RBP platform.

Since the beginning of the current heating season, the interconnector provides nearly 1/3 of the winter consumption of natural gas in Bulgaria. IGB is the first route for diversified supplies of natural gas to Bulgaria, guaranteeing increased security of supply and diversity of sources, contributing significantly to the competition in the natural gas market, which is a prerequisite for optimized prices for businesses and domestic consumers in the country.

Follow the author on Twitter: @Lyaman_Zeyn