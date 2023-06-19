Moldova interested in joining Solidarity Ring (Exclusive)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 19. Moldova is interested in joining the Solidarity Ring, which entails the delivery of additional gas volumes from Azerbaijan to Europe, State Secretary of the Ministry of Energy of the Republic of Moldova, Constantin Borosan said in an exclusive interview with Trend.

"A memorandum on the Solidarity Ring was signed in April, bringing together several countries. This represents another contribution by Azerbaijan strengthening Europe's energy security. We are grateful to Azerbaijan for such a significant role. Moldova is very interested in diversifying routes and sources of supply. Such a project will contribute to enhancing energy security, and we would like to join it," he said.

The state secretary pointed out that with the support of the United States, the European Union, and Romania, Moldova now procures natural gas from the European market.

“Of course, these are short-term projects, and we would like to establish contracts for longer periods, spanning several years. Moldova is currently seeking such solutions. We have previously expressed our interest in purchasing natural gas from Azerbaijan and hope that it will be possible. As for other countries from which we are considering gas procurement, Romania, which has its own sources, is certainly one of them," said Borosan.

Sofia hosted a ceremony of signing the Memorandum of Understanding on the promotion of cooperation between Bulgartransgaz (Bulgaria), Transgaz (Romania), FGSZ (Hungary), Eustream (Slovakia), and the State Oil Company of Azerbaijan Republic (SOCAR) on April 25.

The Memorandum of Understanding outlines the directions of cooperation between the four gas transmission system operators and SOCAR for additional gas deliveries to Europe. The additional gas supplies will be facilitated through the enhanced gas transmission network of Bulgaria, Romania, Hungary, and Slovakia, known as the Solidarity Ring.

