ROMGAZ interested in booking capacity in Solidarity Ring (Exclusive)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 23. Romania’s ROMGAZ company is interested in booking capacity in Solidarity Ring, the company told Trend.

"We welcome the Solidarity Ring project and once implemented, we will most probably be interested in booking transmission capacity on such new infrastructure," said the company.

ROMGAZ is the largest gas producer in Romania and one of the most important suppliers on the national gas market.

"It has an important portfolio of clients and currently manages to cover their consumption needs almost integrally from its own gas production. The company is not involved in gas transportation activities and gas transmission infrastructure operation or development. Such involvement is legally prohibited in Europe where the rules of gas activities’ unbundling are in place. (In Romania, the operator of the gas transmission infrastructure is Transgaz, company which has signed the MoU related to the Solidarity Ring project.)," said the company.

Sofia hosted a ceremony of signing the Memorandum of Understanding on the promotion of cooperation between Bulgartransgaz (Bulgaria), Transgaz (Romania), FGSZ (Hungary), Eustream (Slovakia), and the State Oil Company of Azerbaijan Republic (SOCAR) on April 25.

The Memorandum of Understanding outlines the directions of cooperation between the four gas transmission system operators and SOCAR for additional gas deliveries to Europe. The additional gas supplies will be facilitated through the enhanced gas transmission network of Bulgaria, Romania, Hungary, and Slovakia, known as the Solidarity Ring.

