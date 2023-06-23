Global oil prices show minor decrease

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 23. Trading data indicate a slight decline in world oil prices on Friday morning, Trend reports.

The price of August futures for Brent Crude Oil fell by 1.05 percent to $73.42 per barrel, while August futures for WTI fell by 0.97 percent to $68.78.

Traders express worry about oil demand prospects amid a slowdown in economic recovery in China, one of the largest consumers and importers of oil.

At the same time, investors are studying the statistics of oil reserves in the US. During the week which ended on June 16, commercial oil reserves (except the strategic reserve) unexpectedly decreased by 3.8 million barrels and amounted to 463.3 million barrels.

On the other hand, gasoline inventories increased by 500,000 barrels to 221.4 million barrels, while distillate inventories rose by 400,000 barrels to 114.3 million barrels. Oil production in the US this week fell by 200,000 barrels per day and amounted to 12.2 million barrels per day.

Meanwhile, the price of August futures for Brent Crude Oil fell by 0.54 percent to $76.7 per barrel, while August futures for WTI fell by 0.51 percent to $72.16 on June 22.