Azerbaijani oil prices decline

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 24. The price of Azeri LT CIF Augusta totaled $76.57 per barrel on June 23, decreasing by $1.16 compared to the previous price, Trend reports referring to the source from the country's oil and gas market.

The price of Azeri LT FOB Ceyhan amounted to $74.89 per barrel, down by $1.34 compared to the previous price.

Azerbaijan also sells its URALS oil from the Russian Black Sea port of Novorossiysk, delivering it through the Baku-Novorossiysk pipeline. The price of URALS with shipment from the port equaled $52.04 per barrel, down by 39 cents as compared to the previous price.

Meanwhile, the cost of a barrel of Brent Dated oil, produced in the North Sea, decreased by 67 cents compared to the previous price and made up $73.12 per barrel on June 23.

(1 USD = 1.7 AZN on June 24, 2023)