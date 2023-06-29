Turkmenistan increases natural gas production from Galkynysh field

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 29. Turkmenistan has received a new inflow of natural gas from the Galkynysh field, Trend reports.

The inflow of natural gas was received from the new production well No. 271 drilled at a depth of 4,665 meters.

The high-pressure gas flow was detected at a depth of 4,518 to 4,333 meters, the total thickness of the reservoir is 105 meters.

Currently, the workers of the Turkmengazburawlayysh department of the Turkmengaz State Concern continue drilling at other gas wells within the Galkynysh field.

A representative of Turkmengaz said at the end of April that the state concern is drilling 10 new gas wells at the Galkynysh field. He said the average estimated gas flow rate is 1.5 million cubic meters per day, and the potential of the deposit allows for a long time to operate wells with a flow rate of more than 2 million cubic meters per day.

Back in February, Turkmenistan agreed to have oil and gas companies from the UAE to participate in the next stages of the development of the Galkynysh field.