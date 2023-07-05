Germany to support Azerbaijan in production of green hydrogen - AHK's executive

BAKU, Azerbaijan, July 5. Germany is ready to support Azerbaijan in production of green hydrogen, Executive Director of the German-Azerbaijani Chamber of Commerce (AHK Azerbaijan) Tobias Baumann told Trend.

He commended bilateral long-term partnership and technology between the countries, and stated that Germany can share its experience and is ready to become a consumer of green hydrogen from Azerbaijan.

"Everything related to technology, productivity solutions - German companies have extensive experience in these areas, and accordingly we are considering expanding cooperation here. Our companies also specialize in agriculture, food production, and the development of environmentally friendly solutions. At the moment, we have projects with five farmers who are expected to receive our technology," added Baumann.

AHK Azerbaijan is the official representative of the German economy in Azerbaijan, who has provided information services supporting companies in their market and business research since 2012.

As a modern consulting company, the AHK Azerbaijan supports the market interests of German and Azerbaijani companies with the market and customer-oriented services. The range of services offered by the Chamber extends from consulting on market entry and the procurement of cooperation partners to the organization of local business presence.