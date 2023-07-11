Under OPEC+ deal, oil production in Azerbaijan below quota

BAKU, Azerbaijan, July 11. Daily oil production (including condensate) in Azerbaijan in June 2023 amounted to 610,000 barrels, of which 500,000 barrels were crude oil, while 110,000 barrels were condensate, the press service of the Ministry of Energy of Azerbaijan told Trend.

The quota of daily crude oil production in Azerbaijan within the framework of OPEC+ in June 2023 was 684,000 barrels per day. Thus, Azerbaijan was 10.8 percent behind quota.

Meanwhile, Azerbaijan produced 612,000 barrels in May, of which 500,000 barrels were crude oil, and 112,000 barrels were condensate.

Azerbaijan's membership in the OPEC+ format plays a crucial role in ensuring market balance through the regulation of oil production.

As per the decision made on June 4 by OPEC+, it is anticipated that Azerbaijan will align its crude oil production to reach 551,000 barrels per day by 2024.