Azerbaijani oil prices increase

BAKU, Azerbaijan, July 12. The price of Azeri LT CIF Augusta totaled $83.28 per barrel on July 11, increasing $0.6 compared to the previous price, Trend reports referring to the source from the country's oil and gas market.

The price of Azeri LT FOB Ceyhan amounted to $82.06 per barrel, up by $0.61compared to the previous price.

Azerbaijan also sells its URALS oil from the Russian Black Sea port of Novorossiysk, delivering it through the Baku-Novorossiysk pipeline. The price of URALS with shipment from the port equaled $60.32 per barrel, growing by $0.59 as compared to the previous price.

Meanwhile, the cost of a barrel of Brent Dated oil, produced in the North Sea, rose by $0.74compared to the previous price and made up $79.53 per barrel on July 11.

(1 USD = 1.7 AZN on July 12, 2023)