Azerbaijani oil prices increase

BAKU, Azerbaijan, July 14. The price of Azeri LT CIF Augusta totaled $84.49 per barrel on July 13, increasing $0.38 compared to the previous price, Trend reports referring to the source from the country's oil and gas market.

The price of Azeri LT FOB Ceyhan amounted to $83.3 per barrel, up by $0.4 compared to the previous price.

Azerbaijan also sells its URALS oil from the Russian Black Sea port of Novorossiysk, delivering it through the Baku-Novorossiysk pipeline. The price of URALS with shipment from the port equaled $60.32 per barrel, growing by $0.35 as compared to the previous price.

Meanwhile, the cost of a barrel of Brent Dated oil, produced in the North Sea, rose by $0.12 compared to the previous price and made up $80.37 per barrel on July 13.

(1 USD = 1.7 AZN on July 14, 2023)