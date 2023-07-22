Turkmenistan increases oil production and refining

ASHGABAT, Turkmenistan, July 22. The enterprises of the oil industry of Turkmenistan exceeded their production indicators from January through June 2023, Trend reports.

This was stated by the Deputy Chairman of the Cabinet of Ministers of Turkmenistan Batyr Amanov at an expanded meeting of the Cabinet of Ministers.

According to him, during the specified period, the oil supply plan to the Turkmennebit State Concern was exceeded by 1.8 percent.

Furthermore, Amanov noted that the plan for oil refining at Turkmenistan's factories from January to June this year was exceeded by 2.5 percent, for gasoline production – by 12.7 percent, diesel fuel – by 6.4 percent, polypropylene – by 18.3 percent, and lubricating oils were fulfilled by 100.1 percent.

Meanwhile, according to the Turkmen Turkmengaz State Concern, the country's hydrocarbon resources are estimated at more than 71 billion tons of oil equivalent, of which more than 20 billion tons of oil and more than 50 trillion cubic meters of natural gas.