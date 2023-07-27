Azerbaijani oil prices increase

BAKU, Azerbaijan, July 27. The price of Azeri LT CIF Augusta brand totaled $87.76 per barrel on July 26, increasing $0.88 compared to the previous price, Trend reports, referring to the source from the country's oil and gas market.

The price of Azeri LT FOB Ceyhan brand amounted to $86.66 per barrel, up by $0.95 compared to the previous price.

Azerbaijan also sells its URALS oil from the Russian Black Sea port of Novorossiysk, delivering it through the Baku-Novorossiysk pipeline. The price of URALS with shipment from the port equaled $67.91 per barrel, up by $0.89 as compared to the previous price.

Meanwhile, the price of a barrel of Brent Dated oil produced in the North Sea jumped by $0.88 from the previous day on July 26 to $83.82 per barrel.

(1 USD = 1.7 AZN on July 27, 2023)