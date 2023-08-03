Azerbaijani oil prices recede

BAKU, Azerbaijan, August 3. The price of Azeri LT CIF Augusta brand totaled $87.33 per barrel on August 2, decreasing by $1.43 compared to the previous price, Trend reports, referring to the source from the country's oil and gas market.

Azeri LT FOB Ceyhan brand currently costs $86.36 per barrel, which is $1.42 less than the previous price.

Additionally, Azerbaijan sells its URALS oil through the Baku-Novorossiysk pipeline from the Russian Black Sea port of Novorossiysk. URALS cost $68.17 a barrel when shipped from the port, a decrease of $1.42 from the previous price.

Meanwhile, the price of a barrel of Brent Dated oil produced in the North Sea lowered by $1.1 from the previous day on August 2 to $84.18 per barrel.

(1 USD = 1.7 AZN on August 3, 2023)