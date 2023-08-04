Azerbaijani oil prices rebound

BAKU, Azerbaijan, August 4. The price of Azeri LT CIF Augusta brand totaled $88.9 per barrel on August 3, increasing by $1.57 compared to the previous price, Trend reports, referring to the source from the country's oil and gas market.

Azeri LT FOB Ceyhan brand currently costs $87.96 per barrel, which is $1.6 more than the previous price.

Additionally, Azerbaijan sells its URALS oil through the Baku-Novorossiysk pipeline from the Russian Black Sea port of Novorossiysk. URALS cost $71.24 a barrel when shipped from the port, a growth of $3.07 from the previous price.

Meanwhile, the price of a barrel of Brent Dated oil produced in the North Sea rose by $1.62 from the previous day on August 3 to $85.8 per barrel.

(1 USD = 1.7 AZN on August 4, 2023)