Azerbaijani oil prices increase

BAKU, Azerbaijan, August 12. The price of Azeri LT CIF Augusta brand totaled $91.4 per barrel on August 11, increasing by $0.21 compared to the previous price, Trend reports, referring to the source from the country's oil and gas market.

Azeri LT FOB Ceyhan brand currently costs $90.46 per barrel, which is $0.22 more than the previous price.

In addition, Azerbaijan sells its URALS oil through the Baku-Novorossiysk pipeline from the Russian Black Sea port of Novorossiysk. URALS cost $74.1 a barrel when shipped from the port, a decrease of $0.1 from the previous price.

Meanwhile, the price of a barrel of Brent Dated oil produced in the North Sea rose by $0.16 from the previous day on August 11 to $88.43 per barrel.

(1 USD = 1.7 AZN on August 12, 2023)