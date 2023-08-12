Weekly review of Azerbaijan's oil market

BAKU, Azerbaijan, August 12. Azerbaijani oil prices have increased this week, Trend reports.

The average price of Azeri LT CIF Augusta crude oil, which is produced at the Azeri-Chirag-Gunashli block of Azerbaijani fields, increased by $1.69 (1.9 percent) this week compared to last week's figure and amounted to $90.53 per barrel.

The maximum price during the reporting period was $91.4 per barrel, and the minimum was $89.45.

This week, the average price of Azeri Light oil based on FOB in the Turkish port of Ceyhan was $87.91 per barrel, which is $1.68 (1.91 percent) more than last week. The maximum price for it was $90.46 per barrel, and the minimum was $88.5.

The average price of URALS crude oil increased by $3.34 (4.74 percent) compared to last week and amounted to $73.75 per barrel. The maximum price for URALS reached $74.72 per barrel, while the minimum was $72.74.

The average price for Brent crude oil grew by $1.72 (two percent) and amounted to $87.27 per barrel this week. The maximum price for Brent reached $88.43 per barrel, and the minimum was $86.46 per barrel.

Oil type August 7, 2023 August 8, 2023 August 9, 2023 August 10, 2023 August 11, 2023 Average price Azeri LT CIF $89.45 $89.45 $91.15 $91.19 $91.4 $90.53 Azeri Light FOB Ceyhan $88.55 $88.5 $90.19 $90.24 $90.46 $89.59 Urals (EX NOVO) $72.74 $73.02 $74.72 $74.2 $74.1 $73.75 Brent Dated $86.55 $86.66 $86.46 $88.27 $88.43 $87.27

(1 USD = 1.7 AZN on August 12, 2023)