Turkmenistan exports large volume of marine fuel to Türkiye

ASHGABAT, Turkmenistan, August 13. Türkiye imported 11,984 tons of marine fuel from Turkmenistan in May 2023, Trend reports.

According to the Türkiye's Energy Market Regulatory Authority (EPDK), these figures amount to 0.28 percent of the total Turkish imports of petroleum products in the specified period.

The previous time Türkiye imported 8,787 tons of marine fuel from Turkmenistan (in April 2023). Thus, Türkiye's import of Turkmen marine fuel amounted to 51,937 tons in the first five months of this year.

Furthermore, Türkiye imported over 15,540 tons of marine fuel from Turkmenistan in 2022, which is more than 7.5 times more than in the same period of 2021 (2,060 tons).

Meanwhile, Turkmenistan has been actively increasing the export of energy resources to international markets in recent years.