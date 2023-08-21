Azerbaijan's SOCAR PETROLEUM effectuates new gas station in Ismayilli

BAKU, Azerbaijan, August 21. SOCAR PETROLEUM CJSC has commissioned a new gas station in Azerbaijan’s Ismayilli district, Trend reports.

According to the company, this is the first gas station under the SOCAR brand, which opened in Ismayilli district, and the sixth, which opened this year.

In addition, the company notes that five fuel dispensers are installed at the gas station for refueling with premium fuel, RON-92, and diesel fuel.

The new gas stations also contribute to increasing the level of employment and improving the social welfare of the population in Azerbaijan. Moreover, 27 new jobs were created at the new station.

In general, there are currently 53 SOCAR gas stations operating in Azerbaijan (five of them are in the Karabakh and East Zangezur economic regions liberated from occupation) and 12 oil terminal bases. There are a number of advantages for customers at gas stations operating under the SOCAR brand, including the ability to check the accuracy of the fuel volume. Taking into account the strategic development plan of the company, it is expected that in the future the number of gas stations will increase.