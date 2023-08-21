Vətən müharibəsinin Anım Gününün rəmzi olan Xarı bülbül
...
  1. Home
  2. Economy
  3. Oil&Gas

Azerbaijan's SOCAR PETROLEUM effectuates new gas station in Ismayilli

Oil&Gas Materials 21 August 2023 13:31 (UTC +04:00)
Azerbaijan's SOCAR PETROLEUM effectuates new gas station in Ismayilli

Follow Trend on

Kamran Gasimov
Kamran Gasimov
Read more

BAKU, Azerbaijan, August 21. SOCAR PETROLEUM CJSC has commissioned a new gas station in Azerbaijan’s Ismayilli district, Trend reports.

According to the company, this is the first gas station under the SOCAR brand, which opened in Ismayilli district, and the sixth, which opened this year.

In addition, the company notes that five fuel dispensers are installed at the gas station for refueling with premium fuel, RON-92, and diesel fuel.

The new gas stations also contribute to increasing the level of employment and improving the social welfare of the population in Azerbaijan. Moreover, 27 new jobs were created at the new station.

In general, there are currently 53 SOCAR gas stations operating in Azerbaijan (five of them are in the Karabakh and East Zangezur economic regions liberated from occupation) and 12 oil terminal bases. There are a number of advantages for customers at gas stations operating under the SOCAR brand, including the ability to check the accuracy of the fuel volume. Taking into account the strategic development plan of the company, it is expected that in the future the number of gas stations will increase.

Tags:
Latest

Latest

Read more