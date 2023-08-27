Azerbaijan names oil exports volume to UK

BAKU, Azerbaijan, August 27. Azerbaijan exported over 195,120 tons of crude oil and oil products to the UK from January through July 2023, which is 1 percent of the total volume of raw materials exported from Azerbaijan, Trend reports.

This indicator decreased by 78 percent or 730,880 tons on a year-on-year basis.

The value of export of Azerbaijani oil and oil products to the UK in the mentioned period amounted to $111 million. This is 85 percent or $640 million less year-on-year.

In general, Azerbaijan exported about 15 million tons of oil and oil products from January through July 2023, which is 5 percent less over year (16 million tons). In value terms, oil exports amounted to more than $9 billion, which is 23 percent or $2 billion less year-on-year.