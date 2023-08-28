Turkmenistan and Pakistan steer to accelerate work on TAPI gas pipeline project

ASHGABAT, Turkmenistan, August 28. Pakistan and Turkmenistan have agreed to accelerate work on the Turkmenistan-Afghanistan-Pakistan-India (TAPI) gas pipeline construction project, Trend reports.

According to the official source, the agreement was reached during the meeting of the Ambassador of Turkmenistan to Islamabad, Atadjan Movlamov, with the caretaker Minister for Energy, Power, and Petroleum of Pakistan, Muhammad Ali.

During the meeting, the Minister stated that the TAPI gas pipeline project is crucial to meeting the growing energy needs of Pakistan and also added that progress on this project is going in the right direction and will bring great benefits.

He noted that in this context, it is expected that an agreement with the host government will be concluded by mutual consensus in October, and he also added that frequent meetings of the working group on the Turkmenistan-Afghanistan-Pakistan (TAP) electricity supply project will also be held to accelerate the implementation of the project.

Meanwhile, it is expected that the TAPI gas pipeline will annually transport 33 billion cubic meters of natural gas along an 1800-kilometer route from the Turkmen Galkynysh, the second largest gas field in the world, to the Indian city of Fazilka, located near the border of India and Pakistan.