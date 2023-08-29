Natural gas production and exports increase in Turkmenistan

ASHGABAT, Turkmenistan, August 29. Turkmenistan surpassed the production targets for both the production and export of natural gas from January through July this year, Trend reports.

This was announced by Deputy Chairman of the Government of Turkmenistan, Batyr Amanov, at a meeting of the Cabinet of Ministers held on August 25, 2023.

As per his statement, during the specified timeframe, Turkmenistan achieved a production level of 109 percent for natural and associated gas, while the production of liquefied gas reached 108.8 percent.

Furthermore, the Deputy Prime Minister also highlighted that during the initial half of this year, the natural gas export target was achieved, surpassing the goal by 14 percent.

Meanwhile, as stated by the Turkmen Turkmengaz State Concern, Turkmenistan's hydrocarbon reserves are evaluated to be in excess of 71 billion tons of oil equivalent. This includes over 20 billion tons of oil and more than 50 trillion cubic meters of natural gas.