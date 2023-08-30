IGB shares monthly data for gas supplies in 1H2023

BAKU, Azerbaijan, August 30. The volume of gas transportation via the interconnector Greece-Bulgaria (IGB) in June stood at 1,178,785 MWh, as compared to 1,071,576 MWh in May, the ICGB, the pipeline operator told Trend.

As such, IGB saw a 10 percent increase in gas supplies month-on-month.

The table below shows monthly data for transported gas quantities in the first six months of 2023:

Month Volume of transportation (MWh) January 1,305,818 February 1,777,260 March 1,300,982 April 1,207,676 May 1,071,576 June 1,178,785 Total 7,842,099

The volume of transportation during this period peaked at 1,777,260 MWh in February, while the lowest level was recorded in May at 1,071,576 MWh.

The IGB gas pipeline connects with the Greek national gas transmission system (DESFA S.A.) and the Trans-Adriatic gas pipeline (TAP AG) in the area of Komotini (Greece), and with the Bulgarian gas transmission system (Bulgartransgaz EAD) in the area of Stara Zagora. The total length of the gas pipeline is 182 km, the diameter of the pipe - 32'' - and a design capacity of up to 3 billion m3/year in the direction Greece - Bulgaria. Depending on the market interest for larger capacity and the possibilities of the neighboring gas transmission systems, the capacity of IGB is designed with the option for increase up to 5 billion m3/year with additional construction of a compressor station.