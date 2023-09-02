Azerbaijan, China talk prospects for co-op in energy field (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 2. Azerbaijan and China have discussed prospects for cooperation in the field of energy, Trend reports.

"During a meeting with the Chairman of China Energy International Group Co., Ltd. With Liu Zexiang, we discussed projects implemented in the energy sector of Azerbaijan, prospects for cooperation with the company, as well as the potential of our country's "green" energy and projects implemented in the liberated territories," Azerbaijani Economy Minister Mikayil Jabbarov wrote on his page on X (Twitter).

Meanwhile, the delegation headed by Jabbarov is on an official visit to China. Within the framework of the visit, the opening of the Azerbaijan Trading House in Beijing among other events is scheduled.

In addition, during the visit to China, the delegation headed by the Minister of Economy of Azerbaijan discussed cooperation within the framework of the "One Belt, One Road" initiative and promising infrastructure development projects.

On September 1, Azerbaijan signed an agreement on investment cooperation with China.