Azerbaijani SOCAR, Brookfield discuss application of clean, digital energy technologies (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 5. The State Oil Company of Azerbaijan (SOCAR) and Brookfield Asset Management, one of the largest investment companies in the world, have discussed application of clean and digital energy technologies, Trend reports.

According to SOCAR, its President Rovshan Najaf met with Managing Partner in Brookfield’s Real Estate Group and Regional Head of the Middle East Jad Ellawn.

The meeting presented detailed information about infrastructure projects implemented in various countries by Brookfield. Besides, the parties discussed SOCAR's long-term corporate strategy, which identified energy security, energy transition, digitalization, business sustainability, efficiency and optimization were as priority areas.

The parties also discussed the favorable investment environment created in Azerbaijan for foreign investors, and also exchanged views on the introduction of clean and digital energy technologies, decarbonization, infrastructure projects and other issues of mutual interest.

Brookfield Asset Management, headquartered in Canada, was founded in 1899.

The total value of assets managed by the company is $850 billion.

The relations between Azerbaijan and Brookfield have been developing. Back in January this year, the company's management arrived in Azerbaijan, where a number of high-level meetings were held. The company's CEO Bruce Flatt said at the time that he was deeply impressed by the development processes in Baku. He noted the expansion of successful cooperation of Brookfield Asset Management with the State Oil Fund of Azerbaijan (SOFAZ).

Last year, SOFAZ invested $40 million each in shares of Leonard Green & Partners, Vista Equity Partners, Brookfield Asset Management, Thoma Bravo, Apollo Global Management, Clayton Dubilier & Rice companies.