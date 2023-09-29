Azerbaijan, Türkiye sign new road map today - minister

BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 29. A roadmap on the creation of electricity import and export infrastructure between Azerbaijan and Türkiye was signed today, Turkish Energy and Natural Resources Minister Alparslan Bayraktar said during the III Azerbaijani-Turkish Energy Forum in Nakhchivan, Trend reports.

"Türkiye and Azerbaijan want to expand projects that contribute to the energy security of our region and Europe in the coming period with Baku-Tbilisi-Ceyhan, Baku-Tbilisi-Erzurum, and TANAP pipelines in various fields such as renewable energy," the Turkish minister said.

He noted that a major transformation in the energy sector is needed. This will be possible with bilateral and multilateral cooperation. The infrastructure should be renewed.

Bayraktar emphasized that Türkiye will continue to support Azerbaijan in the application of "green energy" in the lands liberated from occupation and in Nakhchivan.

"After that, we will continue to work as two reliable and strong states. On the other hand, today a roadmap will be signed on the establishment of electricity import and export infrastructure between Azerbaijan and Türkiye. We will take a very important step in this field. Innovations in our cooperation in the field of energy will further strengthen relations between our countries and our ties with Nakhchivan," Bayraktar added.

The III Azerbaijani-Turkish Energy Forum and the I International Conference "Nakhchivan - Green Energy Zone" are being held in Nakhchivan today.

Azerbaijani Energy Minister Parviz Shahbazov, Turkish Energy and Natural Resources Minister Alparslan Bayraktar, Plenipotentiary Representative of the President of Azerbaijan in the Nakhchivan Autonomous Republic Fuad Najafli and UAE Minister of Climate Change and Environment Mariam Almheiri are taking part in the events. Plenary sessions on "energy transition", "green energy zone", "green energy potential of Nakhchivan" and other topics, as well as speeches by a number of high-ranking officials from Azerbaijan and Türkiye are scheduled within the event.

The Azerbaijani-Turkish Energy Forum was initiated within the framework of the Joint Intergovernmental Commission on Economic Cooperation between the two countries to further strengthen the strategic energy partnership. The first forum was held on December 21-22, 2021, in Baku, and the second one on October 5–6, 2022, in Istanbul.