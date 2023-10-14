PM talks commissioning of new power plants in Azerbaijan over past 20 years

BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 14. A total of 71 new power plants with a total capacity of 4,000 MW have been commissioned in Azerbaijan over the past 20 years, Prime Minister Ali Asadov said at the conference titled "20 years of unequaled service to the Motherland, people and statehood", Trend reports.

He noted that as part of the implementation of infrastructure projects, new power plants included in Azerbaijan's general electric power system, have been built and put into operation, existing substations have been reconstructed and new substations have been built.

"Currently there are 93 power plants with a common electric power system of Azerbaijan. The total capacity in the country is 8,000 MW. The attention paid to the electric power industry and the allocated state investments have given Azerbaijan the opportunity to fully ensure its energy security and become an electricity exporting country.," said Asadov.

"If in 2003 the level of gas supply in Azerbaijan was only 40 percent, now this figure is 96.3 percent. In addition, as a result of the personal intervention of the head of state in 2005, after a 14-year break, the transportation of natural gas to the Nakhchivan Autonomous Republic was ensured," he said.