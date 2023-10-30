Vətən müharibəsinin Anım Gününün rəmzi olan Xarı bülbül
...
  1. Home
  2. Economy
  3. Oil&Gas

Azerbaijan and World Bank discuss expansion of Southern Gas Corridor

Oil&Gas Materials 30 October 2023 13:19 (UTC +04:00)
Azerbaijan and World Bank discuss expansion of Southern Gas Corridor

Follow Trend on

Gunay Guliyeva
Gunay Guliyeva
Read more

BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 30. Azerbaijani Energy Minister Parviz Shahbazov has discussed cooperation opportunities with the World Bank (WB) regional director, Trend reports.

Parviz Shahbazov made a publication about it on X.

"We met with Charles Joseph Cormier, World Bank Regional Director for Energy and Infrastructure, to discuss opportunities for multifaceted cooperation related to the Southern Gas Corridor expansion, integration of renewable energy sources into the grid, green energy transmission via various routes, and energy efficiency," he said.

The World Bank is an international financial organization of 189 member countries established to provide financial and technical assistance to developing countries.

Join Trend News Agency's WhatsApp channel for exclusive updates

Tags:
Latest

Latest

Read more