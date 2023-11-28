Vətən müharibəsinin Anım Gününün rəmzi olan Xarı bülbül
...
Azerbaijani oil prices dip below antecedent

Oil&Gas Materials 28 November 2023 09:34 (UTC +04:00)
Kamran Gasimov
BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 28. On November 27, the price of Azerbaijani Azeri Light crude oil based on CIF in the Italian port of Augusta fell by $1.59 to $84.07 per barrel, compared to the previous week, Trend reports, referring to the source from the country's oil and gas market.

The price of Azeri LT FOB Ceyhan decreased by $1.54 and amounted to $82.51 per barrel.

Azerbaijan also sells its URALS oil from the Russian Black Sea port of Novorossiysk, delivering it through the Baku-Novorossiysk pipeline. The price of URALS with shipment from the port equaled $65 per barrel, which is $1.63 less than the previous price.

In general, the cost of a barrel of Dated Brent oil produced in the North Sea decreased by $1.77 on November 27 compared to the previous indicator, to $80.14 per barrel.

The official rate is 1.7 AZN/1 USD on November 28.

