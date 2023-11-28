Azerbaijani oil prices dip below antecedent

BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 28. On November 27, the price of Azerbaijani Azeri Light crude oil based on CIF in the Italian port of Augusta fell by $1.59 to $84.07 per barrel, compared to the previous week, Trend reports, referring to the source from the country's oil and gas market.

The price of Azeri LT FOB Ceyhan decreased by $1.54 and amounted to $82.51 per barrel.

Azerbaijan also sells its URALS oil from the Russian Black Sea port of Novorossiysk, delivering it through the Baku-Novorossiysk pipeline. The price of URALS with shipment from the port equaled $65 per barrel, which is $1.63 less than the previous price.

In general, the cost of a barrel of Dated Brent oil produced in the North Sea decreased by $1.77 on November 27 compared to the previous indicator, to $80.14 per barrel.

The official rate is 1.7 AZN/1 USD on November 28.

