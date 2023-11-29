Azerbaijani oil prices smash previous indicator

BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 29. The price of Azerbaijani Azeri Light crude oil based on CIF in the Italian port of Augusta on November 28 increased by $1.7 and amounted to $85.77 per barrel compared to the previous indicator, Trend reports, referring to the source from the country's oil and gas market.

The price of Azeri LT FOB Ceyhan also increased by $1.7 and amounted to $84.21 per barrel.

Azerbaijan also sells its URALS oil from the Russian Black Sea port of Novorossiysk, delivering it through the Baku-Novorossiysk pipeline. The price of URALS with shipment from the port equaled $66.53 per barrel, which is $1.53 more than the previous price.

In general, the cost of a barrel of Dated Brent oil produced in the North Sea increased by $1.85 on November 28 compared to the previous indicator, to $81.99 per barrel.

The official rate is 1.7 AZN/1 USD on November 29.

