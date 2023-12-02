Tagtabazar field of Turkmenistan yields new natural gas inflow

ASHGABAT, Turkmenistan, December 2. Gas workers of the Turkmenistan's Turkmengaz State Concern received a new industrial inflow of natural gas at the production well No. 29 of the Tagtabazar field, Trend reports.

A new gas well in this field was drilled to a depth of 1,940 meters, according to Turkmen official sources.

Furthermore, analysts estimate that around 226,400 cubic meters of natural gas will be generated daily from the relevant well of the Tagtabazar gas field.

Turkmenistan is actively working to diversify its energy economy, with a particular focus on the development of the gas sector, despite the country's vast natural gas reserves, by undertaking ambitious projects for the extraction, transportation, and export of this vital energy resource.

Meanwhile, according to the results of this year, gas production in Turkmenistan is expected to exceed 80 billion cubic meters, of which about 73 billion cubic meters will be accounted for by Turkmengaz, and exports are projected to amount to about 40 billion cubic meters, of which about 35 billion cubic meters will be supplied by the state concern.