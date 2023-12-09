Weekly review of Azerbaijan's oil market

BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 9. Oil prices in Azerbaijan decreased this week, Trend reports.

The average price of Azeri LT CIF Augusta crude oil, which is produced at the Azeri-Chirag-Gunashli block of Azerbaijani fields, decreased by $4.55 (5.34 percent) compared to last week and amounted to $80.67 per barrel.

The maximum price during the reporting period was $82.68 per barrel, and the minimum – $78.72 per barrel.

Besides, this week, the average price of Azeri Light oil based on FOB in the Turkish port of Ceyhan was $79.17 per barrel, which is $4.49 (5.36 percent) less from the week before. The maximum price was $81.18 per barrel, and the minimum - $77.19 per barrel.

The average price of URALS crude oil decreased by $5.32 (8.09 percent) compared to last week and amounted to $60.48 per barrel. The maximum price for URALS reached $62.79 per barrel, and the minimum – $58.26 per barrel.

The average price for Brent crude oil fell by $4.99 (6.15 percent) and amounted to $81.22 per barrel. The maximum price for Brent reached $78.25 per barrel, and the minimum – $74.3 per barrel.

Oil type December 4, 2023 December 5, 2023 December 6, 2023 December 7, 2023 December 8, 2023 Average price Azeri LT CIF $82.68 $82.62 $79.11 $78.72 $80.21 $80.67 Azeri Light FOB Ceyhan $81.18 $81.09 $77.6 $77.19 $78.8 $79.17 Urals (EX NOVO) $62.79 $62.64 $59.04 $58.26 $59.65 $60.48 Dated Brent $78.25 $78.13 $74.66 $74.3 $75.81 $76.23

Stay up-to-date with more news at Trend News Agency's WhatsApp channel