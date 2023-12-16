SOCAR Trading eyes joining Platts MOC for Asia APAC LNG

BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 16. SOCAR Trading, a trade arm of Azerbaijan’s state oil company SOCAR, has expressed interest in participating in the Platts Market on Close assessment process for Asia APAC LNG paper, Trend reports via Platts.

Platts, part of S&P Global Commodity Insights, will consider information from the entity in the assessment process for the Asia APAC LNG paper, subject at all times to adherence to Platts editorial standards.

Platts will publish all relevant information from Socar Trading SA accordingly.

Platts welcomes all relevant feedback regarding MOC participation.

Established in December 2007 and headquartered in Geneva, SOCAR Trading operates as the marketing arm of SOCAR. Initially mandated to market Azerbaijani oil from the Azeri-Chirag-Guneshli block and other Azerbaijani fields, the company has since expanded its presence with five principal sales offices in global trade hubs such as Geneva, London, Singapore, Dubai, and Houston, complemented by several representative offices.

As the central hub for SOCAR Trading operations, Geneva oversees the company's diverse activities. Singapore serves as the second-largest office, facilitating the sale of Azerbaijani oil to the east and engaging in various product trades, fostering ongoing partnerships with Asian collaborators. The Dubai office focuses on business development in the Gulf and East Africa regions.

Follow the author on X: @Lyaman_Zeyn