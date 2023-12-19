Axpo sells its renewable energy assets in France

BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 19. Axpo is set to divest its renewable energy assets in France, comprising three wind farms with a combined capacity of 72 MW, Trend reports via the company.

The Swiss company will sell these assets to an Article 9 fund advised by EB – Sustainable Investment Management GmbH (EB-SIM). This strategic move allows Axpo to maintain robust revenue streams from its expansive wind farm portfolio and development pipeline.

The sale encompasses 21 state-of-the-art wind power plants located in the Centre-Val de Loire, Hauts-de-France, and Nouvelle-Aquitaine regions of France. These wind farms, featuring Nordex and Vestas turbines, were developed and commissioned by Volkswind in 2022, including Aiguillettes (18.0 MW), Moulin Berlémont (28.8 MW), and Pâtis aux Chevaux (25.2 MW). Axpo is committed to delivering ongoing technical and commercial management services for the portfolio post-sale.

Details of the sale price remain undisclosed, as agreed upon by the involved parties. The transaction is subject to standard conditions, with the closing anticipated in the first half of 2024. EB-SIM, a wholly-owned subsidiary of Evangelische Bank eG, will continue to serve as the fund’s advisor, actively assisting in managing the investment post-transaction closure.

