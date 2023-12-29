Turkmenistan's Turkmengaz State Concern receives ESQR's Quality Achievements Awards 2023

ASHGABAT, Turkmenistan, December 29. Turkmenistan's Turkmengaz State Concern has received the ESQR's Quality Achievements Award of 2023, Trend reports.

The award was presented by Michael Harris, General Director of the European Society for Quality Research, during an international scientific and practical conference held on December 27 this year in Ashgabat.

Thus, the award became a confirmation of successful activity in the field of the fuel and energy complex of the country.

During the conference, the parties discussed the achievements of the fuel and energy complex of Turkmenistan, while it was noted that, having rich reserves of energy resources, the country is steadily developing the potential of this area, is doing a lot of work on industrial development of deposits, diversification of gas supplies to world markets.

According to the Turkmengaz State Concern, the country's hydrocarbon resources are estimated at more than 71 billion tons of oil equivalent.

This volume includes more than 20 billion tons of oil and more than 50 trillion cubic meters of natural gas.

