Swap of Turkmen gas to Azerbaijan through Iran temporarily suspended - NIGC

BAKU, Azerbaijan, January 7. Swap of Turkmenistan's gas to Azerbaijan via Iran has been temporarily suspended, Trend reports.

According to the report from the National Iranian Gas Company (NIGC), a discussion is currently being held between Turkmenistan and Azerbaijan on the resumption of the gas swap.

Turkmenistan's gas is supplied first to Iran, and the same amount of gas is delivered to Azerbaijan. Iran is trying to eliminate the gas shortage mainly in winter in the northern and northeastern region of the country with the gas swap.

Azerbaijan, Iran and Turkmenistan had signed a contract on November 28, 2021 in Ashgabat to swap Turkmen gas to Azerbaijan through Iran.

The contract envisaged the delivery of up to 1.5-2 billion cubic meters of Turkmen gas to Azerbaijan per year, starting from January 1, 2022.

On June 3, 2022, Azerbaijan’s Minister of Economy Mikayil Jabbarov and Iranian Oil Minister Javad Owji signed a memorandum of understanding in Baku to double the Turkmen gas supply to Azerbaijan via Iran.

On average, 4.5 million cubic meters of Turkmen gas per day was swapped through Iran to Azerbaijan in the last Iranian year (March 21, 2022 through March 20, 2023).

Iranian side stated that the gas swap has increased to 10 million cubic meters per day as of March 21, 2023 to August, 2023.

---

