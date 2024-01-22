Equinor's first battery storage facility in UK commences operations

BAKU, Azerbaijan, January 22. Equinor's Blandford Road battery storage asset, a 25 MW/50 MWh facility in the UK, is now operational, Trend reports via the company.

Equinor owns the asset outright, while Noriker Power, a British battery storage company in which Equinor holds a 45 percent equity share, developed and will operate the facility. Situated in Dorset and connected to the Southern Electric Power Distribution (SEPD) network, Blandford Road, comprised of approximately 150 lithium-ion battery units, has the capacity to store electricity sufficient for powering 75,000 UK homes for two hours.

Aligned with the British Energy Security Strategy's goal for 95 percent low-carbon electricity by 2030, battery storage systems like Blandford Road play a crucial role in managing power generated from renewable sources.

These systems store excess energy during periods of high generation and release it when demand is elevated, contributing to grid stability and protecting against extreme power price fluctuations.

Equinor's energy trading subsidiary, Danske Commodities, will handle market access, balancing, and optimization services for the Blandford Road asset.

Follow the author on X: @Lyaman_Zeyn