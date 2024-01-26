Azerbaijani STP Polymer recaps 2023 with soundest outcomes

BAKU, Azerbaijan, January 26. STP Polymer, situated within Sumgayit Technologies Park, has witnessed a positive upswing in all performance metrics for 2023, reflecting successful outcomes in its production, Trend reports, referring to the industrial production center.

The plant increased its main product output, polymer pipes, by 1.5 times compared to 2022.

"In 2023, our product sales in Azerbaijan rose by 1.3 times compared to 2022, and export volumes increased by 1.5 times," the company said.

The plant boasts a total production capacity exceeding 250,000 tons of products annually. The facility manufactures around 10 types of pipes and related components, with a notable demand in Azerbaijan's fuel and energy complex.

Established in December 2009, STP Polymer stands as the second-largest enterprise within the Sumgayit Technologies Park. It holds a prominent position as one of the region's largest industrial facilities dedicated to the production of polymer products.

Furthermore, the enterprise is involved in the production of water and sewerage pipes. The entire manufacturing process leverages state-of-the-art technological equipment sourced from leading companies in Germany, Austria, Italy, and Türkiye.

The finished products undergo testing on equipment imported from Denmark, adhering to ISO 9001:2008 and ISO 17025:2008 standards.

Sumgayit Technologies Park holds the distinction of being the country's first specialized park, where various enterprises produce industrial products utilizing cutting-edge technologies.

