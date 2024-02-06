bp names amount of capex and profit of company

BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 6. bp expects to invest $16 billion in global projects in 2024, Trend reports.

The company's investments amounted to $16.3 billion in 2023.

The net profit of bp in 2023 amounted to $15.2 billion, while the company had a loss of $2.5 billion in 2022.

To note, bp is a strategic partner of Azerbaijan and operator of key hydrocarbon projects.

The figures of bp in 2023 for Azerbaijan will be announced within 10 days.

