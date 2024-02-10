Azerbaijani oil price lags behind previous worth

BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 10. The price of Azerbaijani Azeri Light crude oil based on CIF in the Italian port of Augusta on February 9 decreased by $0.34 and amounted to $86.61 per barrel compared to the previous indicator, Trend reports, referring to the source from the country's oil and gas market.

The price of Azeri LT FOB Ceyhan decreased by $0.37 (to $85.06 per barrel).

The price of URALS equaled $65.72 per barrel, which is $0.38 more than the previous price.

In general, the cost of a barrel of Dated Brent oil produced in the North Sea grew by $0.27 on February 9 compared to the previous indicator, to $84.75 per barrel.

