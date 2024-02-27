Azerbaijan's oil price takes dip

BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 27. The price of Azerbaijani Azeri Light crude oil based on CIF in the Italian port of Augusta on February 26 decreased by $0,1 and amounted to $86,01 per barrel compared to the previous indicator, Trend reports, referring to the source from the country's oil and gas market.

The price of Azeri LT FOB Ceyhan fell by $0,04 (to $84.71 per barrel).

The price of URALS equaled $65 per barrel, which is $0,33 less than the previous price.

In general, the price of a barrel of Dated Brent oil produced in the North Sea also decreased by $0,51 on February 26 compared to the previous indication, to $83.21.

The official rate is 1.7 AZN/1 USD on February 27.

