Russia, Azerbaijan and Iran probe into power system integration

BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 27. The possibility of integrating the electric systems of Russia, Azerbaijan, and Iran is being discussed, said Iran’s ambassador to Russia, Kazem Jalali, Trend reports.

Jalali noted that this would enable the countries to share electricity and benefit from each other’s power capacity during peak demand.

He also said that Iran and Russia are strengthening their cooperation in the sectors of oil, gas, and electricity, which would meet the interests of both sides.

At the end of last year, Iran's Energy Minister Ali Akbar Mehrabian made the statement that the most optimal option for connecting the electricity networks of Iran and Russia is through Azerbaijan.

Iran says that Russia’s peak demand for electricity is in the winter, while Iran’s is in the summer. This means that Iran can sell electricity to Russia in the winter, when it has surplus power, and buy electricity from Russia in the summer, when it needs more power.

---

