Azerbaijani oil prices experience downward trend

BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 29. The price of Azerbaijani Azeri Light crude oil based on CIF in the Italian port of Augusta on February 28 decreased by 48 cents and amounted to $86.61 per barrel compared to the previous indicator, Trend reports, referring to the source from the country's oil and gas market.

The price of Azeri LT FOB Ceyhan lowered by 40 cents (to $85.43 per barrel).

The price of URALS equaled $65.65 per barrel, which is 46 cents less than the previous price.

In general, the price of a barrel of Dated Brent oil produced in the North Sea dropped by 45 cents on February 28 compared to the previous indication, to $83.69.

The official rate is 1.7 AZN/1 USD on February 29.

