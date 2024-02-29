Turkmenistan and Pakistan discuss progress of TAPI project

ASHGABAT, Turkmenistan, February 29. Turkmenistan and Pakistan discussed the progress and prospects of the Turkmenistan - Afghanistan - Pakistan - India (TAPI) gas pipeline project, Trend reports.

According to an official source, this issue was discussed during a meeting between the caretaker Minister for Energy, Power, and Petroleum of Pakistan, Muhammad Ali, and the Ambassador of Turkmenistan to Islamabad Atajan Movlamov.

During the meeting, both sides expressed satisfaction with the progress of the implementation of this gas pipeline project.

The minister said that Pakistan pays special attention to pipeline gas and considers it extremely important to meet the country's energy needs.

Furthermore, at the meeting, the parties also discussed the situation, areas of cooperation, and further comprehensive prospects in the energy sector between Turkmenistan and Pakistan.

At the end of the meeting, the Ambassador sent an invitation to a roadshow that Turkmenistan will hold in Paris in April this year dedicated to attracting investments in the country's energy sector.

Meanwhile, it is expected that the TAPI gas pipeline will annually transport 33 billion cubic meters of natural gas along an 1800-kilometer route from Turkmen Galkynysh, the second largest gas field in the world, to the Indian city of Fazilka, located near the border of India and Pakistan.