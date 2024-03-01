Azerbaijan's oil price goes up

BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 1. The price of Azerbaijani Azeri Light crude oil based on CIF in the Italian port of Augusta on February 29 increased by $0.9 and amounted to $87.51 per barrel compared to the previous indicator, Trend reports, referring to the source from the country's oil and gas market.

The price of Azeri LT FOB Ceyhan grew by $0.92 (to $86.35 per barrel).

The price of URALS equaled $66.57 per barrel, which is $0.92 more than the previous price.

In general, the price of a barrel of Dated Brent oil produced in the North Sea rose by $0.91 on February 29 compared to the previous indication, to $84.6.

The official rate is 1.7 AZN/1 USD on March 1.

