Azerbaijani oil price drops

BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 9. The price of Azerbaijani Azeri Light crude oil based on CIF in the Italian port of Augusta on March 8 decreased by $0.95 and amounted to $86.32 per barrel compared to the previous indicator, Trend reports, referring to the source from the country's oil and gas market.

The price of Azeri LT FOB Ceyhan lowered by $0.97 (to $84.9 per barrel).

The price of URALS equaled $65.78 per barrel, which is $0.9 less than the previous price.

In general, the price of a barrel of Dated Brent oil produced in the North Sea dropped by $1.3 on March 8 compared to the previous indication, to $83.62.

The official rate is 1.7 AZN/1 USD on March 9.

