EIA releases forecast regarding Turkmenistan's crude oil production in 2024-2025

ASHGABAT, Turkmenistan, March 21. Turkmenistan's oil and liquid hydrocarbon production is forecast to reach an average of 0.27 million barrels per day in 2024, Trend reports.

According to the estimates from the US Energy Information Administration Agency (EIA), the forecast for oil production in the country remains in line with the previous report.

The EIA expects Turkmenistan's oil and liquid hydrocarbon production to remain steady at 0.27 million barrels per day in 2025.

At the same time, the report highlights that Turkmenistan's oil production in 2023 will reach 0.27 million barrels per day.

Meanwhile, data from the Turkmengaz State Concern indicates that Turkmenistan's hydrocarbon resources are estimated to exceed 71 billion tons of oil equivalent.

This includes over 20 billion tons of oil and more than 50 trillion cubic meters of natural gas.