Azerbaijani oil prices decline

BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 21. The price of Azerbaijani Azeri Light crude oil based on CIF in the Italian port of Augusta on March 20 declined by $1.65, standing at $87.92 per barrel, compared to the previous indicator, Trend reports, referring to the source from the country's oil and gas market.

The price of Azeri LT FOB Ceyhan decreased by $1.67 (to $86.36 per barrel).

The price of URALS equaled $68.71 per barrel, which is $1.41 lower than the previous price.

In general, the price of a barrel of Dated Brent oil produced in the North Sea dropped by $1.69 on March 20 compared to the previous indication, to $85.55.

The official rate is 1.7 AZN/1 USD on March 21.

