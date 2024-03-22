Azerbaijani oil prices decrease

BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 22. The price of Azerbaijani Azeri Light crude oil based on CIF in the Italian port of Augusta on March 21 declined by 75 cents, standing at $87.17 per barrel, compared to the previous indicator, Trend reports, referring to the source from the country's oil and gas market.

The price of Azeri LT FOB Ceyhan decreased by 70 cents (to $85.66 per barrel).

The price of URALS equaled $68.41 per barrel, which is 30 cents lower than the previous price.

In general, the price of a barrel of Dated Brent oil produced in the North Sea dropped by 37 cents on March 21 compared to the previous indication, to $85.18.

The official rate is 1.7 AZN/1 USD on March 22.

