Azerbaijan experiences growth in oil prices

BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 26. The price of Azerbaijani Azeri Light crude oil based on CIF in the Italian port of Augusta on March 25 rose $1.42, compared to the previous figure and amounted to $88.59 per barrel, Trend reports, referring to the source from the country's oil and gas market.

The price of Azeri LT FOB Ceyhan increased by $1.43 (to $87.06 per barrel).

The price of URALS equaled $69.66 per barrel, which is $1.41 more than the previous price.

In general, the price of a barrel of Dated Brent oil produced in the North Sea rose by $1.47 on March 25 compared to the previous indication, to $86.37.

The official rate is 1.7 AZN/1 USD on March 26.

